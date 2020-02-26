Pole-dancing and twerking during Super Bowl halftime draw 1,300-plus complaints
49ers Chiefs Super Bowl Football

Shakira, left, and Jennifer Lopez perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl LIV game Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Butt-shaking and crotch-grabbing did not delight some of the fans who tuned in to the Super Bowl this month and caught the halftime show featuring pop stars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

The Federal Communications Commission logged 1,312 complaints about the performances, calling them explict an inappropriate for children. One viewer said "I have never seen so many sex poses outside porn magazines."

The singers danced on poles, twerked, belly danced and made more than a few sexually suggestive gestures during the show at the break of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

Super Bowl LIV averaged 102 million viewers across several channels and streaming outlets, according to Fox. So while less than one-thousandth percent of viewers had something bad to say about the show, the complaints were strong worded -- and it's safe to say some people were pretty mad.

