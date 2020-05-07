Police: 2 McDonald's workers shot over coronavirus closure
0 comments

Police: 2 McDonald's workers shot over coronavirus closure

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Employees shot at Oklahoma McDonald's

Oklahoma City Police say two suspects shot McDonald's employees on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, after being told to leave due to coronavirus restrictions. Photo via KOCO

(CNN) -- Two customers shot two McDonald's employees in Oklahoma City Wednesday after they were told to leave the store's dining area, police say.

The suspects got angry and took out a gun when they were asked to leave due to coronavirus restrictions that were in place, Oklahoma City Police Lt. Michelle Henderson told CNN.

Two workers were shot and a third was injured, Henderson said, during "the melee that ensued." Police told CNN affiliate KOCO that one of the victims was shot in the leg while the other was shot in the shoulder. Both injuries are considered non life-threatening, the affiliate reported.

Police at the scene also said a female employee sustained lacerations to her head, KOCO reported.

The two suspects then fled and were apprehended nearby, Henderson added.

The incident is one of a multitude of protests from residents across the country responding to restrictions in place to combat the virus. In Michigan, a Family Dollar store security guard was shot after telling a customer to wear a face mask -- a mandate in place by the state for all retail stores.

Also in Michigan, a man wiped his nose on a Dollar Tree worker's shirtafter the employee told him he needed to wear a mask.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports