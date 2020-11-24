Police officer charged with on-duty homicide in San Francisco

O'Neil did not have a weapon, the release said. Although Samayoa did not turn his body camera on until after the shooting, the release said, the camera still captured the shooting because of an automatic buffering system. O'Neil's death was ruled a homicide.

Samayoa was fired in March 2018 as a result of the incident.

A judge signed a warrant for Samayoa's arrest with a $1,000 bail. The former officer is expected to surrender on the warrant later this week, according to the DA's office.

"For too long, we have seen the failures of our legal system to hold police accountable for the violence committed against the members of the public they are entrusted to keep safe," District Attorney Chesa Boudin said in a statement. "In my administration, police officers are not above the law.

"Police officers are obligated to follow the law when using force -- even when responding to serious crimes. As District Attorney, I will continue to hold accountable officers who inflict unlawful violence and breach the trust the public places in them."

The San Francisco Police Officers Association (SFPOA) said they are supporting the former officer and his family after learning of the charges.