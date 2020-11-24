Police officer charged with on-duty homicide in San Francisco

(CNN) -- A former San Francisco Police officer was charged with homicide Monday in connection with a 2017 on-duty shooting. The city's district attorney's office said in a news release that it believes this is the first time a city law enforcement officer has been charged with an on-duty homicide.
Former San Francisco officer Chris Samayoa is charged with fatally shooting 42-year-old Keita O'Neil, a Black man suspected of carjacking a California State Lottery minivan, according to the news release.
Samayoa has been charged with voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, assault by police officer and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, the release said.
CNN left a message for Samayoa's attorney.
The charges come amid a nationwide conversation on race and police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this year, and police reform advocates and local officials have lauded the DA's office for the move.
The District Attorney's Office said that on Dec. 1, 2017, Samayoa and another officer followed the van O'Neil was in for a few blocks before it reached a dead-end street, where the news release says O'Neil jumped out of the vehicle and began to run on foot. Samayoa, who was sitting in the passenger seat, is charged with fatally shooting O'Neil through the passenger side window of the patrol vehicle, according to the release.
O'Neil did not have a weapon, the release said. Although Samayoa did not turn his body camera on until after the shooting, the release said, the camera still captured the shooting because of an automatic buffering system. O'Neil's death was ruled a homicide.
Samayoa was fired in March 2018 as a result of the incident.
A judge signed a warrant for Samayoa's arrest with a $1,000 bail. The former officer is expected to surrender on the warrant later this week, according to the DA's office.
"For too long, we have seen the failures of our legal system to hold police accountable for the violence committed against the members of the public they are entrusted to keep safe," District Attorney Chesa Boudin said in a statement. "In my administration, police officers are not above the law.
"Police officers are obligated to follow the law when using force -- even when responding to serious crimes. As District Attorney, I will continue to hold accountable officers who inflict unlawful violence and breach the trust the public places in them."
The San Francisco Police Officers Association (SFPOA) said they are supporting the former officer and his family after learning of the charges.
"The criminal justice system will allow for the facts surrounding this case to be disclosed," SFPOA President Tony Montoya said in a statement. "We are committed to ensuring that Christopher and his family are supported during this difficult time and that he is accorded his due process rights and provided with a vigorous defense against these charges."
District Attorney Boudin's decision to prosecute this case has been met with praise from O'Neil's family as well as police reform advocates and local officials.
