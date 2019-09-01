Police fatally shot a 23-year-old man Saturday near the St. Louis Galleria mall.
St. Louis County police Sgt. Benjamin Granda said the shooting happened around 3 p.m., after a Richmond Heights police officer saw a shopper carrying a gun. Weapons are banned inside the mall, with most entrances marked with a sign.
The officer, who was on duty at the mall, saw the magazine of a handgun sticking out of the shopper’s waistband, police said in a statement. The officer told the man of the mall’s no-guns policy, and the man ran, police said.
The officer chased the man outside and across Clayton Road to the parking garage by Simmons Bank, where the officer shot the man. Granda said police recovered a weapon.