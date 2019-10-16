Most of the residents who lined the outside and packed the inside of a Fort Worth, Texas, city council meeting Tuesday night had little interest in discussing re-zoning laws or new buildings.
"We don't feel safe," angry crowds yelled to the city council members, including Mayor Betsy Price, just days after another shooting by Fort Worth police this year.
Atatiana Jefferson was in her home Saturday night playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew when she was killed by Officer Aaron Dean. Responding to a wellbeing check put in by a concerned neighbor who saw Jefferson's door open, the officer walked around the home and shot once through a window after "perceiving a threat," authorities said.
Jefferson resigned from the police department and has been charged with murder. He is not cooperating in the investigation.
Saturday's fatal shooting was the ninth police-involved shooting this year by Fort Worth police. Seven of those were fatal, according to Lt. Brandon O'Neil, a department spokesman.
"These people don't feel safe. None of this matters," one woman said, interrupting the city council meeting. "You haven't acknowledged what's going on right now."
The woman was just one of dozens of people -- some of whom were escorted out by officers -- who spoke out during the meeting. Dozens more testifiedbefore council members, all echoing the same message.
"Stop killing us," one man said."The wild wild West is back and out of control here in Fort Worth. Bad police officers are not going by policy to deescalate the situation. Instead they are notching their belts with killings."
He urged an FBI investigation into the fatal police shootings.
"If you, officers, are afraid, get another profession," the man added.
Attendees also held signs and called for the firing of Fort Worth City Manager David Cooke and Assistant City Manager Jay Chapa, saying they were corrupt and incompetent.
The Fort Worth police department was already under scrutiny before Jefferson's killing.
Jefferson, 28, graduated from Xavier University of Louisiana in 2014 with a degree in biology and worked in pharmaceutical equipment sales, civil rights attorney Lee Merritt said.
She had recently moved back to the home to care for her ailing mother, who was in the hospital.
Early Saturday morning, Jefferson's neighbor, James Smith, called the non-emergency police number to ask officers to check on her after he saw her doors had been open for a while and knew she was with her nephew, he told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Officers arrived around 2:28 a.m., O'Neil, the police spokesman, said Sunday.
Police released heavily edited footage of that night, which showed lights were on in the home but no one inside was visible to the officers as they approached the home.
As they walked around the home, one officer approached a window quickly with a flashlight and his weapon drawn, yelling "Put your hands up! Show me your hands!"
He then fired through the window, killing Jefferson. She had pulled a handgun from her purse at the time, after hearing noises from outside the home, her nephew told police. She was pointing it toward the window when she was shot and fell to the ground, according to the arrest affidavit.