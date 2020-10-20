 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Poll worker fired for turning away voters with BLM shirts
0 comments

Poll worker fired for turning away voters with BLM shirts

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Early voting starts in Tennessee; long lines at many polls

People wait in line to vote at the Brainerd Youth and Family Development Center on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 in Chattanooga, Tenn. Early voting opened in Tennessee on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 in Chattanooga, Tenn. Early voting opened in Tennessee on Wednesday with people saying they waited for 90 minutes to just reach the door of this polling location. (C.B. Schmelter/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A poll worker in Memphis, Tennessee, has been fired after turning away early voters who were wearing "Black Lives Matter" and "I Can't Breathe" shirts, an elections official said Monday.

The worker was fired Friday after officials received a call from a witness at the Dave Wells Community Center in Memphis, Shelby County Election Commission spokeswoman Suzanne Thompson said.

Tennessee law does not allow voters to wear items bearing the name of a candidate or a political party in a polling place. But state law does not prohibit statements such as "Black Lives Matter," Thompson said.

The number of voters who were told to leave was not immediately known, but Thompson said it was only a few. The poll worker thought the statements were tied to the Democratic Party, Thompson said.

"That was pretty bad," she said. "They were not supposed to be turned away."

Early voter turnout ahead of the Nov. 3 election has been strong in Memphis and throughout Tennessee. Early voting ends Oct. 29 in the state.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports