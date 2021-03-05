Pope Francis arrives in Iraq, hoping to boost an ancient Christian church and a war-torn country

Pope Francis has landed in Iraq for a historic tour of the war-ravaged nation, where he is expected to meet with members of the country's dwindling Christian community and draw attention to their plight.

The trip, which marks the first-ever papal visit to Iraq, will also include meetings with the country's top political and religious officials.

On Friday, the pontiff will hold meetings with Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and President Barham Salih. He will later meet with clerics and other officials at two Baghdad churches, including one that was the site of a bloody 2010 massacre.

Francis was widely expected to cancel the visit after a surge in coronavirus cases gripped Iraq in recent weeks, and a spate of new rocket attacks deepened security fears. But the Pope insisted that the visit go on as scheduled, referring to Iraq's ancient Christian community as "that martyred Church."