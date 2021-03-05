Pope Francis arrives in Iraq, hoping to boost an ancient Christian church and a war-torn country

Pope Francis has landed in Iraq for a historic tour of the war-ravaged nation, where he is expected to meet with members of the country's dwindling Christian community and draw attention to their plight.
The trip, which marks the first-ever papal visit to Iraq, will also include meetings with the country's top political and religious officials.
On Friday, the pontiff will hold meetings with Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and President Barham Salih. He will later meet with clerics and other officials at two Baghdad churches, including one that was the site of a bloody 2010 massacre.
Francis was widely expected to cancel the visit after a surge in coronavirus cases gripped Iraq in recent weeks, and a spate of new rocket attacks deepened security fears. But the Pope insisted that the visit go on as scheduled, referring to Iraq's ancient Christian community as "that martyred Church."
"For some time I have wanted to meet that people who suffered so much, Francis said on Wednesday. "The people of Iraq are waiting for us. They were waiting for St. Pope John Paul II, who was not allowed to go," he added, referring to a planned trip in 2000 which was canceled after a breakdown in talks between the Vatican and then President Saddam Hussein.