Postseason chances boil down to today's game. Maybe.

The Cardinals (29-28) can secure a berth in the eight-team NL playoffs with a win Sunday, or they will have to scramble to face Detroit in a rescheduled doubleheader Monday to decide, finally, the standings.
The Brewers (29-30) intend to start Brett Anderson opposite lefty Austin Gomber today.
Milwaukee has shut out the Cardinals three times in the past five games between the division rivals. With the Cubs’ loss Saturday, the Cardinals could have stayed in the hunt for a division title, but instead slipped out of it because they got one baserunner after the second inning.
One.
That led to one loss.
If the Brewers prevail today, they will be tied with the Cardinals at .500 for a potential playoff spot and will have won the season series six games to four, meaning that the Cardinals might have to go to Detroit on Monday to play two makeup games so that they would be at 60 games played, as the Brewers will be. Whether that would happen or not also would depend on San Francisco, which entered Saturday's play at 29-29.
It could all come down to the wire at once in a wild rush, too, with every meaningful game Sunday starting just after 2 p.m. — Derrick Goold, Rick Hummel, The Associated Press
