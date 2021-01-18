Powerball jackpot hits $730 million after no winner declared Saturday

There were no top prize winners in Saturday's Powerball drawing, and the jackpot has climbed to an estimated $730 million, a cash value of $546 million.

This is only the fourth time the jackpot has crossed the $700 million mark, according to Powerball.

If anyone wins the upcoming drawing on Wednesday, it will be the fourth largest jackpot in the game's history and the sixth largest in US lottery history, Powerball said.

Saturday's drawing continued the longest streak of drawings without a jackpot winner in Powerball history, according to a press release.

The last jackpot was won in New York on Sept. 16, 2020.

Saturday's drawing generated several tickets with partial winnings, ranging from $4 to $2 million.

Fourteen tickets matched all five white balls, earning $1 million each, according to Powerball.

Three tickets sold in Texas won the $1 million prize, as well as two sold in California, and one ticket each from Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, New Mexico, New York and West Virginia.

Two other tickets, sold in New Hampshire and Pennsylvania, earned $2 million each by including the Power Play option, which doubled the prize.