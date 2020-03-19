Prepping for pandemic that could last up to 18 months across America

Nearly two months since the first US coronavirus case, the federal government is now preparing for a pandemic that could last up to 18 months or longer and "include multiple waves of illness," a report obtained by CNN shows.
Hospitals have already sounded the alarm on quickly vanishing supplies as the outbreak in the US shows nosigns of slowing -- in just 24 hours, cases soaredby more than40%.
The US government announced this week it would help make up for potential medical supply shortages and deploy two hospital ships to help increase medical capacity.
Nearly 9,000 Americans have tested positive for the virus. At least 149 have died.
"I view it as, in a sense, of wartime president," President Donald Trump said in a news conference Wednesday. "I mean, that's what we're fighting. It's a very tough situation here."
To slow the spread of the virus, governors across the country sprang into action this week, implementing drastic measures such as shutting down schools, transitioning bars and restaurants to only take-out services and putting a ban on mass gatherings.
Some city leaders in California-- including San Francisco's Mayor London Breed who was the first to enact such a policy -- have instructed their residents to "shelter-in-place" and leave their home only if absolutely necessary.
About 10 million residents are under such an order.
In communities across the country, some hospitals are struggling with supplies. In southwest Georgia, a team of hospital staff members are sewing masks together with surgical sheeting. In the Seattle area, officials are setting up a temporary hopsital in a soccer field. Major hospitals in Colorado are working to lower the patient count now to be ready for virus patients in the coming days and weeks. Health officials in Maryland are working to up their medical bed by at least 6,000. And in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the virus should peak in 45 days and asked for an additional 110,000 beds.
Ventilator manufacturers said it's difficult to keep up with orders. And smaller, more rural hospitals across the United States - which often have fewer than 25 beds an djust one ventilator - might have to transfer patients to larger facilities.
Despite the predictions on what the course of the next months may look like for Americans, the healthcare system and communities across the world, a top US health official says there's still a lot unknown.
"It's evolving," Dr. Anthony Fauci, with the National Institutes of Health told CNN Wednesday night. "It's evolving, every day we learn more and more."
In recent days, officials have begun to emphasize the role that younger populations may play in how much and how fast the virus spreads -- urging young people to heed warnings and take them seriously.
"Even as important is that you have a responsibility, a society responsibility, to protect the vulnerable," Fauci said. "And you do that, interestingly, by not letting yourself get infected, because you need to make sure that you don't inadvertently pass on the infection to someone who would not fareas well as you."