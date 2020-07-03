Priest suspended after calling BLM protesters 'maggots' and 'parasites'

(CNN) -- A Catholic priest in Indiana has been suspended from public ministry following an incendiary church bulletin that likened protesters to "maggots and parasites."

The suspension of Father Theodore Rothrock was announced Wednesday by the Diocese of Lafayette-in-Indiana, which represents 24 Indiana counties. Rothrock was the pastor of St. Elizabeth Seton Parish in Carmel.

In a June 28 bulletin to his parish, Rothrock compared antifa and Black Lives Matter organizers to the Taliban in "the obliteration of our history."

"The brutal murder of a black man in police custody has sparked a landslide of reaction to the alleged systemic racism in America," Rothrock wrote.

"On the heels of the Covid sequestration, the bottled-up tension of an isolated population has exploded into riots and demonstrations that we have not seen the like in fifty years. What would the great visionary leaders of the past be contributing to the discussion at this point in time?" Rothrock asked in the bulletin.

"Would men like (Fredrick Douglass) and the Reverend King, both men of deep faith, be throwing bombs or even marching in the streets?" Rothrock wrote.