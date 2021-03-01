 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prince Philip moved to new hospital to treat infection and test preexisting heart condition
0 comments

Prince Philip moved to new hospital to treat infection and test preexisting heart condition

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Britain's Prince Philip to stay in hospital through weekend

FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, March 30, 2017, Britain's Prince Philip, in his capacity of Colonel, Grenadier Guards, talks to Sergeants from 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards as he walks in their Mess at Lille Barracks in Aldershot, England. The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening as “a precautionary measure” and is expected to remain there for a few days of “observation and rest.” (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, FILE)

Britain's Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, was moved from one London hospital to another on Monday for treatment of an infection and observation of a preexisting heart condition, Buckingham Palace announced.

The 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London on Feb. 17 after feeling unwell. The palace later confirmed that he was being treated for an infection.

Philip spent 14 days and 13 nights there — his longest stay in a hospital to date — before he was transferred on Monday to St. Bartholomew's Hospital, also in London, where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a preexisting heart condition.

The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week, according to a statement from the royal communications office.

Prince Philip's youngest son, Prince Edward, told the UK's Sky News recently that his father was doing "a lot better" and was looking forward to returning home.

"We've had some brilliant and lovely messages from all sorts of people. And we really appreciate that and so does he. I've been passing them on," Edward said.

Philip's grandson, Prince William, previously said his grandfather was doing "ok" and that hospital staff were keeping an eye on him.

Prince Philip, who turns 100 in June, stepped back from public life in 2017 and has been taken to the hospital several times in recent years. In December 2019, he received hospital treatment for a pre-existing condition. — CNN

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Bottom Line: After rushing unemployment checks out, Missouri wants some of the money back

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports