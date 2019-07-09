The principal at a Florida high school is being reassigned to a position with the school district after revelations that he wrote emails to a parent that seemed to cast doubt on the historical veracity of the Holocaust.
"It is out of an abundance of concern and respect for the students and staff of Spanish River Community High School that School District Administration has decided to reassign Principal William Latson effective immediately," the School District of Palm Beach County wrote in a statement.
In April 2018, a parent contacted William Latson, the principal at Spanish River Community High School in Boca Raton, with a question about how the school handles the Holocaust in its curriculum.
"I can't say the Holocaust is a factual, historical event because I am not in a position to do so as a school district employee," Latson responded, according to the school district.
The Palm Beach Post published the excerpts from the emails on Friday after obtaining them via an open records request.
According to the paper, Latson went on to write, "Not everyone believes the Holocaust happened. And you have your thoughts, but we are a public school and not all of our parents have the same beliefs."
However, the school district said Latson's email wasn't just "offensive," it was totally out of step with its education efforts, adding that the system is and always has been "working diligently to be a leader in mandatory Holocaust education for students in grades K-12."
"The District's curriculum is based on historical fact," the statement added.
CNN has tried to contact Latson and the district for further comment.
In a statement to the Palm Beach Post, Latson said, "I regret that the verbiage that I used when responding to an email message from a parent, one year ago, did not accurately reflect my professional and personal commitment to educating all students about the atrocities of the Holocaust."
The school district said it "counseled" Latson "about the choices he made in responding" to the parent's emails and instructed him to "further expand" his school's Holocaust curriculum.
Latson traveled to Washington to visit the US Holocaust Museum and learn more about the mass genocide perpetrated by the Nazi regime that took the lives of 6 million Jews in Europe.
1 of 8
Dan Balilty
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepares to lay a wreath during a ceremony marking the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial, in Jerusalem, Thursday, May 5, 2016. Israelis have stopped in their tracks, standing in silence as sirens pierced the air to remember the 6 million Jews who perished in the Nazi Holocaust during World War II. (AP Photo/Dan Balilty, Pool)
Holocaust survivor Ezer Lev Zion, 91, tells his personal testimony to Israeli border police officers during a ceremony marking the annual Holocaust remembrance day in the Martyr's forest near Moshav Kesalon, in central Israel, Thursday, May 5, 2016. Sirens sounded across Israel on Thursday morning, bringing life to a standstill as millions of Israelis observed a moment of silence to honor the memory of the 6 million Jews killed in the Nazi Holocaust during World War II. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
A Holocaust survivor and his relatives lay flowers next to the names of concentration camps during a ceremony marking the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Hall of Remembrance at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial, in Jerusalem, Thursday, May 5, 2016. Sirens wailed across Israel for two minutes marking the annual Day of Remembrance for the six million Jewish victims of the Nazi genocide who perished during World War II. (AP Photo/Dan Balilty)
Stones are placed at the foot of a granite Holocaust survivor memorial in the Paneriai memorial, in memory of the Jews of Vilnius killed by the Nazi during World War II, in Vilnius, Lithuania, Thursday, May 5, 2016. Between July 1941 and August 1944, approximately 100,000 people of whom over half were Jewish were murdered at the site by the Nazis and a group of Lithuanians from organisations such as the Vilnius Special Squad. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
Children sing in front of the granite Holocaust survivor memorial, during the ceremony marking Holocaust Remembrance at the Paneriai memorial in Vilnius, Lithuania, Thursday, May 5, 2016. Between July 1941 and August 1944, approximately 100,000 people of whom over half were Jewish were murdered at the site by the Nazis and a group of Lithuanians from organisations such as the Vilnius Special Squad. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis
Children take part in a symbolic 'March of Living' at the Paneriai memorial in memory of the Jews of Vilnius killed by Nazi during World War II, in Vilnius, Lithuania, Thursday, May 5, 2016. Between July 1941 and August 1944, approximately 100,000 people of whom over half were Jewish were murdered at the site by the Nazis and a group of Lithuanians from organisations such as the Vilnius Special Squad. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
Holocaust survivor Kurt Gutfreund, left, is assisted by Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., center, in lighting a candle as the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum holds its annual Days of Remembrance Ceremony, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 5, 2016, to honor the victims of the Holocaust and Nazi persecution. Kurt Gutfreund was born in Vienna, Austria, and was sent to Theresienstadt concentration camp at age 5 with his mother. He came to the United States in 1958. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum confered the 2016 Elie Wiesel Award, the institution's highest honor, on United States Representative John Lewis, of Georgia. The award was presented during the Museum's National Tribute Dinner on Wednesday, May 4. Engraved on the award are words from Wiesel's Nobel Prize acceptance speech, "One person of integrity can make a difference." The Museum presents the award to an internationally prominent individual whose actions have advanced the Museum's vision of a world where people confront hatred, prevent genocide, and promote human dignity. (PRNewsFoto/United States Holocaust Memoria
Ceremonies across the world mark the Holocaust in Day of Remembrance
Ceremonies across the world are remembering the victims of the Holocaust with ceremonies and marches. In Washington, D.C., a Days of Remembrance Ceremony was held at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. In Poland, people gathered at the former German Nazi Death Camp Auschwitz-Birkenau. And, in Jerusalem, Israelis stopped all activity to stand in a moment of silence.
