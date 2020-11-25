Prisoners collected $140 million in unemployment aid

"This investigation, when it's completed, will show that he had not a thing to do with any kind of scheme to get fraudulent benefits," Harris said.

Schubert listed a number of inmates there who had claims filed in their names, including Stayner, convicted of killing four people in or near Yosemite National Park in 1999; Susan Eubanks, a San Diego woman convicted of shooting her four sons to death in 1997; Isauro Aguirre, who was sentenced to death for the 2013 murder of 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez in Los Angeles; and Wesley Shermantine, part of the duo dubbed the "Speed Freak Killers" for their meth-induced killing rampage in the 1980s and '90s.

Prosecutors said they learned of the scheme from listening in on recorded prison phone calls, where inmates would talk about how easy it was for everyone to get paid. They said the scheme always involved someone on the outside — usually friends or family members of the inmates, who would then receive the benefits.

In Kern County, home to five state prisons, one address was used to receive benefits for 16 inmates.

"In my nearly four decades as a prosecutor in this state, I have never seen fraud of this magnitude," Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said.