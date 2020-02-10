Private group wants to build border wall on US government land and donate it

(CNN) -- A private group that supports President Donald Trump's border wall effort is communicating with the administration on plans to build a wall along the southern border and donate it to the US government, according to interviews and correspondence obtained exclusively by CNN.
We Build the Wall Inc., a group founded by Air Force veteran Brian Kolfage, has been communicating with the Department of Homeland Security and its border agency, US Customs and Border Protection, since at least October and has received guidance from federal officials on how to move forward with wall construction.
The group gained national attention after raising millions of dollars in a GoFundMe campaign, and launching two private wall projects in New Mexico and Texas. Those projects were constructed on private land -- a strategy that largely shields them from government intervention.
Kolfage claims his group's latest endeavor will be built on federal land and then given to the federal government. But such a move would require the controversial group to meet a slew of rules and regulations, and possibly require the government to ask for bids for the project.
Three years into Trump's presidency, the majority of the administration's efforts along the border have been replacing dilapidated barriers with new, enhanced wall systems. Legal challenges have also slowed down construction along some areas of the US-Mexico border, as states and organizations push back against the President's signature wall.
Still, Trump touted the administration's progress at his latest State of the Union address, saying a "long, tall, and very powerful wall is being built" and pledging to complete "over 500 miles" by early 2021.
A private group contributing to that goal is unusual and raises questions as to whether it's legally possible. Unlike We Build the Wall's previous projects on private land, the group would need to meet a series of other rules and regulations to build on federal land.
When asked if CBP is allowing or assisting with the project on federal land, CBP did not directly respond, but said, "In the event that (We Build the Wall) seeks to build private barrier on Federal lands, the government would have to provide access to the property for construction."