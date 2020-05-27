Protesters fill Minneapolis intersection where black man died as police pinned him to ground

MINNEAPOLIS -- About 24 hours after George Floyd's death, hundreds packed the streets of Minneapolis, many gathering at the intersection where Floyd was pinned to the ground by police officers shortly before he died.
Floyd was arrested Monday evening after officers responded to a call about an alleged forgery in progress. Video from bystanders shows Floyd handcuffed and pinned to the ground and one police officer's knee pressing against his neck. The video showed an officer kneeling on the handcuffed man's neck as he pleaded that he could not breathe and stopped moving.
Shortly after, he died at a nearby hospital.
Four police officers involved in the incident were fired Tuesday, a stunning and swift move by the Minneapolis police chief with the mayor's full backing. But despite their dismissal, wehther the incident will be considered criminal or even excessive force is a more complicated question that likely will take months to investigate. State and federal authorities are now investigating the case.
Mayor Jacob Frey announced the firings on Twitter, saying: "This is the right call.”
Protesters filled the intersection Tuesday evening in the street where Floyd died, chanting and carrying banners that read, “I can’t breathe” and “Jail killer KKKops.” They eventually marched about 2 1/2 miles to a city police precinct, with some protesters damaging windows, a squad car and spraying graffiti on the building.
A line of police in riot gear eventually confronted the protesters, firing tear gas and projectiles. Some protesters kicked canisters back toward police. Some protesters stacked shopping carts to make a barricade at a Target store across the street from the station, and though steady rain diminished the crowd, tense skirmishes stretched late into the evening.
Ben Crump, a prominent civil rights and personal injury attorney, said he had been hired by Floyd’s family.
Floyd's death immediately drew comparisons to the case of Eric Garner, an unarmed black man who died in 2014 in New York after he was placed in a chokehold by police and pleaded for his life, saying he could not breathe.
