Protests against shutdowns make some Republicans nervous

MADISON, Wis. — The latest demonstration by right-wing groups against measures to contain the coronavirus will be held Friday in Wisconsin, where hundreds and possibly thousands of people plan to descend on the state Capitol to protest the Democratic governor's stay-home ordinance.
It's expected to be among the biggest of the protests that have popped up around the U.S. in recent days. But as with some earlier events, one group will be noticeably absent: the state's most prominent Republicans.
That includes Sen. Ron Johnson, a Trump ally, who says he'll be sheltering in place at his home in Oshkosh about 90 miles from Madison.
"I'm neither encouraging nor discouraging them," said Johnson, 65, whose career was launched by the tea party movement, a protest effort with ties to the current one. He urged anyone who decides to attend the protest to practice good personal hygiene and social distancing.
Johnson's distance and ambivalence is shared by many Republicans as they warily watch the protests — with their images of gun-toting activists, the occasional Confederate flag, and protesters wearing Trump hats but no face masks. Six months away from an election, the protests are forcing some Republicans to reckon with a restless right flank advocating an unpopular opinion even as the party seeks to make gains with moderates, women and suburban voters.
Polls show the sentiment behind these groups is currently unpopular. A survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found only 12% of Americans say the measures in place where they live to prevent the spread of the coronavirus go too far, though Republicans are roughly four times as likely as Democrats to say so — 22% to 5%. The majority of Americans — 61% — feel the steps taken by government officials in their area are about right.
Still, a network of conservative groups has activated to support the efforts — seizing on the anxiety and distrust that comes with a moment of turmoil. Conservative groups with national networks, including FreedomWorks and Tea Party Patriots, have pushed the "reopen" message on social media.
Friday's rally was promoted by Thomas Leager, a prominent Wisconsin gun-rights advocate. Those who are members of the Facebook group for the event or have advocated for rallying to reopen the state include Matt Batzel, the executive director of the Wisconsin chapter for American Majority, a group that helps conservative candidates get elected; Christian Gomez, research project manager at the John Birch Society; and Stephen Moore, a fellow at the conservative Heritage Foundation.
"The polls are very clear. That's why I think Republicans are nervous about this," said Moore, who is on Trump's economic task force and has promoted some of the protests provided attendees should follow social distancing guidelines. "But these things can change. That's the point of these protests — to change public opinion."
The many unknowns of pandemic — including what the death toll might be if restrictions like stay-home orders are lifted — complicate the political calculations. And Trump himself has positioned himself on both sides of the divide in this party. After issuing guidelines for states to reopen, he tweeted support for protesters who were violating them, calling on them to "LIBERATE" three states with Democratic governors. He empathized with protesters, saying they have "cabin fever" and "want their lives back," then criticized Georgia's governor for reopening his state too early.
That's left most Republicans — particularly those in tough re-election fights this fall — playing it safe by staying away from protests or from being overly vocal about reopening things.
