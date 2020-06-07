Protests continue nationwide, and throughout the area

Demonstrators continued to take to the streets in the St. Louis region with at least nine different protests Saturday that drew thousands of people decrying racial inequity and police brutality.
One of the larger marches was held earlier in the day in Kirkwood, where throngs of people poured into the streets leading from North Kirkwood Middle School to Kirkwood High.
A rally in St. Charles that drew a few hundred turned tense for a time when protesters attempted to march onto Interstate 70 but were blocked by dozens of St. Charles police officers and Missouri Highway Patrol troopers. People then knelt and raised a fist as they looked upon the officers and troopers amassed along the interstate in riot gear.
“We all are human beings, we all are created to be equal,” said Diana Banner, 38, of St. Louis, who explained that, “I’m standing here for the human race because we are all one color.”
Another band of protesters marched along Delmar Boulevard and descended on the Delmar Loop entertainment district before moving into Clayton.
Jewel Kelly spoke during a rally in Festus that drew about 200 people. He urged people to vote, especially local elections. He said the fact that so many people showed up in what is essentially a rural town, is “a larger story” and “a watershed moment.”
A few hundred, meanwhile, gathered in the Metro East city of Collinsville to chant “No justice, no peace, no racist police.”
