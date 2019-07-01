Protests escalate as Hong Kong marks handover to China

Frustration among opposition protesters in Hong Kong boiled over on Monday, with one group laying siege to the legislative building and tens of thousands of others marching through the city to demand expanded democracy on the 22nd anniversary of the former British colony's return to China.
Black-clad protesters wearing hard hats and face masks smashed a floor-to-ceiling window at the legislature.
The protesters repeatedly rammed a cargo cart and large poles into the glass while police with riot shields stood guard inside to prevent anyone from entering. Officers grabbed the cart after it became wedged in the broken glass and repelled the protesters with pepper spray.
Protesters also dismantled part of a protective grate around the building, which was ordered closed and workers sent home.
The actions prompted organizers to change the endpoint of the protest march from the legislature to a nearby park, after police asked them to either call it off or change the route. Police wanted the march to end earlier in the Wan Chai district, but organizers said that would leave out many people who planned to join the march along the way.
Hong Kong has been wracked by weeks of protests over a government attempt to change extradition laws to allow suspects to be sent to China to face trial. The proposed legislation, on which debate has been suspended indefinitely, increased fears of eroding freedoms in the territory, which Britain returned to China on July 1, 1997.
Protesters want the bills formally withdrawn and Hong Kong's embattled leader, Carrie Lam, to resign.
Lam, who has come under withering criticism for trying to push the legislation through, pledged to be more responsive to public sentiment but has not responded directly to protesters' demands.
In an address after a flag-raising ceremony marking the anniversary of the handover, Lam said the protests and two marches that attracted hundreds of thousands of participants have taught her that she needs to listen better to youth and people in general.