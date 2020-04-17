Protests popping up across the US over stay-at-home restrictions

Protesters gathered in several state capitals this week to voice their opposition to stay-at-home orders issued to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Minnesota, North Carolina and Utah -- states led by both Republican and Democratic governors -- have all seen protests in recent days as people grow more concerned about the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
"A small segment of the state is protesting and that's their right," Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, told CNN. People are getting "stir crazy" at home, she said, and they're worried about paying the bills.
"The sad part is, though, that the more they're out and about, the more likely they are to spread Covid-19," Whitmer said, "and the more likely we're going to have to take this posture for a longer period of time."
Protesters in Whitmer's state crowded the streets of the capital on Wednesday by staying in their cars. The action, dubbed "Operation Gridlock" by its organizers, choked Lansing with traffic for miles.
"I realize how important this virus is, but now we're getting to the point where we're shutting too much stuff down," protester Tom Hughey, who said he has a small business and works for Ford Motor Company, told CNN affiliate WILX.
Whitmer has extended the state's stay-home order through April 30. It includes restrictions like prohibiting most people from traveling between residences unless they're taking care of a relative or dropping off a child.
But not everyone stayed in their cars, per WILX -- some stood on the grounds of the state Capitol.
"I think every single person here is probably going to get coronavirus, we're all within six feet of each other," Nick Somber told WILX.
The Michigan Nurses Association issued a statement calling the protest "irresponsible" and saying it "sends exactly the opposite message that nurses and healthcare professionals are trying to get across: we are begging people, please stay home."
In Minnesota, some protesters met Thursday outside the governor's mansion in St. Paul to voice opposition to Democratic Gov. Tim Walz's stay-home order, which has been extended through May 3.
A spokesperson for the protesters told CNN affiliate WCCO they were demonstrating because Minnesotans are suffering from financial setbacks and depression, among other issues.
The group believed residents can go back to work while continuing to fight the coronavirus, WCCO reported.
"The Governor has said that we can't lose our democracy during this pandemic, and this extends to people exercising their First Amendment rights," Walz's office said in a statement. "We ask that for the health and safety of themselves, their families, and their fellow Minnesotans that those demonstrating exercise good social distancing behavior."
Walz previously emphasized that expanding testing and tracing would be important before the state can reopen, saying both had to be done "on a massive scale."
Protesters demonstrated in the Kentucky capital of Frankfort, where Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, had to speak over the noise during a news briefing Wednesday.
"We do have some folks up here in Kentucky today, saying we should reopen Kentucky immediately, right now," Beshear said. "Folks, that would kill people. It would absolutely kill people."
One protester told CNN affiliate WKYT that she agreed with Beshear's measures at first, but had since changed her mind.
"I understand the need for caution," she said, "but I think it's gone way past, you know, anything reasonable."
Protesters initially heeded social distancing, spacing out on the capitol grounds, according to WKYT. But that went out the window when they began chanting just outside the room where Beshear was holding his news briefing.
