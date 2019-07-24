Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló is expected to resign Wednesday after more than a week of protests that rocked the island's capital city, a source familiar with the situation told CNN.
Thousands have jammed the streets of San Juan calling for the governor's resignation after Puerto Rico's Center for Investigative Journalism published a series of group messages between the governor and his inner circle that included homophobic and misogynistic language and jokes about Hurricane Maria victims.
Demonstrators were determined to stay on the streets until Rosselló stepped down, fed up with years of government corruption, high poverty rates, crushing debt and a painfully slow recovery since the 2017 disaster.
Overnight Wednesday, an energetic crowd filled the streets outside the governor's mansion waving flags and banners after news of the governor's anticipated announcement broke.
The person expected to take Rosselló's place is Puerto Rico Secretary of Justice Wanda Vazquez.
The news comes a day afterRosselló's chief of staff submitted his resignation, effective July 31.
Ricardo Llerandi Cruz wrote in his resignation letter: "The last few days have been extremely difficult for everyone. At this historical juncture it is up to me to take the welfare of my family into consideration. The threats we've received can be tolerated as an individual, but I will never allow them to affect my home."
Protests on the US territory have been ongoing for more than a week -- and older protesters said Monday's demonstrations were among the largest they've ever seen.
Rosselló said Sunday that he would remain in his position, but would not seek reelection in 2020. He also resigned from his position as president of the new Progressive Party.