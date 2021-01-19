QAnon members talked about acting as National Guard members, the Washington Post reports

The agency pointed the Post to comments made by FBI Director Christopher Wray last week, in which he said the FBI is seeing "extensive" chatter surrounding the inauguration and said "one of the real challenges in this space is trying to distinguish what is aspirational and what is potential."

"We're monitoring all incoming leads —whether calls for armed protests, potential threats that grow out of the Jan. 6th breach of the Capitol or other kinds of potential threats leading up to Inaugural events and various other targets," Wray said.

The Secret Service also declined to comment to the Post about the FBI's threat report, but told the newspaper that it "takes all threats seriously and will continue to work with our federal, state, local and military partners to continue securing the 59th Inauguration based on the relevant intelligence available to the security community."

CNN previously reported that the FBI is vetting the thousands of National Guard troops providing security at the inauguration ahead of their arrival in Washington in order to prevent any insider threats, and the US Army is working with the Secret Service to determine if there are soldiers who require additional background screening.

Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller said Monday that there is "no intelligence indicating an insider threat" to Biden's inauguration, adding, "we are leaving no stone unturned in securing the capital." — CNN