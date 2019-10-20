President Donald Trump, in a tweet Sunday morning, referred to "Mark Esperanto, Secretary of Defense."
But the secretary of defense since July is Mark Esper.
Mark Esperanto, Secretary of Defense, “The ceasefire is holding up very nicely. There are some minor skirmishes that have ended quickly. New areas being resettled with the Kurds.” USA soldiers are not in combat or ceasefire zones. We have secured the Oil. Bringing soldiers home!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019
The tweet was sent from an iPhone, and had more than 6,700 replies about 40 minutes after it posted. "Mark Esperanto" was trending on Twitter as well.
Introducing @realDonaldTrump's autocorrected administration:— 🇧ILL 🇦UCL🌋IR 🌊 (@bill_auclair) October 20, 2019
Mark Esperanto
Mike Pompous
Mick Mulan
Betsy Devious
Steve Munchkin
William Barrier
Sonny Perdition
Elaine Chaos
Wilbur Roost
Rick Peril
Mike Pending#SundayMorning @jilevin @docrocktex26 pic.twitter.com/VL9Hw01BRh
Trump spent much of the past week trying to justify his decision to pull U.S. troops away from America's Kurdish allies in Syria, leaving those Kurdish fighters vulnerable on several fronts and already reeling from attacks by Turkish forces, the Associated Press reports.
Turkey considers the Kurdish-led fighters as terrorists because of their links to a Kurdish insurgent group inside Turkey. Under a cease-fire deal, Kurdish-led forces are supposed to leave territory near the border.