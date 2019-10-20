Team up with us for 99¢
US defense chief in Afghanistan to assess the way ahead

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Defense Secretary Mark Esper during a briefing with senior military leaders in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Donald Trump, in a tweet Sunday morning, referred to "Mark Esperanto, Secretary of Defense." 

But the secretary of defense since July is Mark Esper. 

The tweet was sent from an iPhone, and had more than 6,700 replies about 40 minutes after it posted. "Mark Esperanto" was trending on Twitter as well.

Trump spent much of the past week trying to justify his decision to pull U.S. troops away from America's Kurdish allies in Syria, leaving those Kurdish fighters vulnerable on several fronts and already reeling from attacks by Turkish forces, the Associated Press reports.

Turkey considers the Kurdish-led fighters as terrorists because of their links to a Kurdish insurgent group inside Turkey. Under a cease-fire deal, Kurdish-led forces are supposed to leave territory near the border. 

That effort has resulted in some fighting between Kurdish forces and Turkish soldiers. — Beth O'Malley, bomalley@post-dispatch.com