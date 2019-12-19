Radio host fired after saying he wants 'nice school shooting'

A radio talk show host in Colorado got fired after saying he wanted "a nice school shooting" to interrupt coverage of the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
When Chuck Bonniwell of KNUS-AM in Denver made the comment Tuesday afternoon, he was immediately interrupted by his cohost and wife, Julie Hayden.
"No, no don't even say that!," she said. "Don't call us! Chuck didn't say that."
But he did. He tried to backtrack, saying he was talking about shootings in "which no one would be hurt."
The station said Wednesday the couple had been fired for the comments, which first were reported by the Colorado Times Recorder.
"Given the history of school violence that has plagued our community, 710 KNUS confirms that an inappropriate comment was made on the Chuck & Julie show by co-host Chuck Bonniwell," the statement said. "A programming decision was made to end the program immediately."
Bonniwell went on Twitter to say, "I made an inappropriate comment meant as a joke. I’m sorry it was not received that way."
One of the most infamous mass shootings in U.S. history was in Colorado in 1999, when two students killed 12 students and a teacher at Columbine High School. In July 2012, an attack on an Aurora movie theater killed a dozen moviegoers. And in May, two students attacked STEM School Highlands Ranch, killing student Kendrick Castillo and injuring eight others.