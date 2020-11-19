Rappers Gucci Mane and Jeezy to face off in the next Verzuz battle after feuding for 15 years

The next edition of Verzuz is one the hip-hop world has been waiting for years.

Atlanta juggernauts Gucci Mane and Jeezy will go head-to-head in a battle of hits on Instagram Live and Apple Music on Thursday.

The two rappers an ongoing feud dating back 15 years.

The feud has included countless diss records, fights between the two rappers' entourages and even a murder charge against Gucci, of which he was acquitted in 2006.

Originally, Jeezy and fellow Atlanta rapper TI were supposed to be featured on the Verzuz after Gucci declined Jeezy's request, according to Billboard.

"Stop asking me about doing a @verzuzonline battle unless they got a million dollars they scared of Wop. #GuccimaneVsWhoever," Gucci tweeted on October 29.

However, three weeks later, there appeared to be a change of heart.

"Tell buddy get ready," Gucci tweeted on Saturday. "Nov 19 TrapGod vs SnoCone."

TI didn't seem to have any hard feelings about being replaced.

"Now THIS ... Is what the people wants to see!!" he posted on Instagram Sunday.