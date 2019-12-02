Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
Stores hoping people keep shopping offer Cyber Monday deals

In this Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2015, file photo, Amazon Prime employee Alicia Jackson hunts for items at the company's urban fulfillment facility that have been ordered by customers, in New York. Shoppers are expected to spend $6.6 billion on Cyber Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, up more than 16 percent from a year ago, according to Adobe Analytics, the research arm of software maker Adobe. And more people will be picking up their phones to shop: Web traffic from smartphones and tablets is expected to top desktop computers for the first time this year, Adobe said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Email inboxes are full of deals, websites are flashing and everyone's pulling out their debit and credit cards for the Cyber Monday shopping extravaganza.

if you thought Friday was peak deal day, think again: some of the deals Monday are just as good or even better than they were last week.

At CNN, reporters created a cheat sheet of some of the day's best deals. They include Apple's new AirPods Pro for $234.99, a nearly 40 percent discount on a KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer at Bed, Bath and Beyond and more. USAToday listed its best deals, too. 

Electronics are seeing deep discounts at online retailers, as are clothes, phones and more.

The shopping season this year is shorter due to Thanksgiving falling late in the year, on Nov. 28.