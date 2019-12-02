Email inboxes are full of deals, websites are flashing and everyone's pulling out their debit and credit cards for the Cyber Monday shopping extravaganza.
if you thought Friday was peak deal day, think again: some of the deals Monday are just as good or even better than they were last week.
At CNN, reporters created a cheat sheet of some of the day's best deals. They include Apple's new AirPods Pro for $234.99, a nearly 40 percent discount on a KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer at Bed, Bath and Beyond and more. USAToday listed its best deals, too.
Electronics are seeing deep discounts at online retailers, as are clothes, phones and more.
The shopping season this year is shorter due to Thanksgiving falling late in the year, on Nov. 28.