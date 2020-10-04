Recordings reveal confusion behind Breonna Taylor's death

The police officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor described seeing only “shadowy mass” and said he didn't recall firing the 16 bullets later matched to his gun. As she lay bleeding, Taylor's boyfriend called his mother before dialing 911.
And neighbors roused by the gunfire at Taylor's apartment after midnight on March 13 only added to conflicting testimony about whether police serving a narcotics warrant announced themselves before using a battering ram to break down her door.
Details of the chaos and confusion during the raid that resulted in the 26-year-old Black woman's death were revealed in 15 hours of audio recordings released Friday. They contained testimony and recorded interviews presented last month to the Kentucky grand jury that decided not to charge any Louisville police officers for killing Taylor.
“If you told me I didn’t fire a gun, I would be like, OK,” detective Myles Cosgrove told investigators soon after the shooting.
In fact, investigators determined Cosgrove shot 16 of the 32 bullets police fired into Taylor's apartment, responding to a single gunshot from her boyfriend when they rammed down her door. Evidence showed one of Cosgrove's bullets killed Taylor.
Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, said he thought intruders had burst into Taylor's home, not police.
The dramatic accounts of the moments before Taylor's death are key to a case that has fueled nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism. Police said they knocked and announced themselves for a minute or more before using a battering ram to get inside. Walker said he did not hear officers identify themselves, perhaps because he was too far from the door.
If he’d heard them, Walker said, “it changes the whole situation because there’s nothing for us to be scared of.”
The recordings mark a rare public look into grand jury proceedings that are typically kept secret. Though they shed light on what happened as police fired 32 shots in the last moments of Taylor's life, nothing in them appeared to change the fundamental narrative that was previously made public.
The recordings also do not include any discussion of potential criminal action on the part of the officers who shot Taylor because Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron determined beforehand that they had acted in self-defense. As a result, he did not seek charges against police in her killing. — THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
