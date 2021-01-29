Reddit day traders tried to ‘save’ AMC Theatres. What happens now?

“Consumers have a sentimental connection to movies,” the post read. “They will come back. People are starved for the outside world and will come out in massive hordes to watch movies. People will go out and see movies, take their kids, go on dates, etc. Nothing can replicate the experience of a giant screen and surround audio.”

—So Reddit saved AMC?

It’s not nearly that simple.

AMC on Wednesday said it had raised $304.8 million by selling 63.3 million shares at an average of $4.80 a piece. If the company’s at-the-market offering had closed a day later, the windfall could have been significantly more, as Reuters noted. AMC’s shares traded more than 1.2 billion times on Wednesday, compared with a three-month average daily volume of 74 million, according to FactSet.

Still, Wall Street analysts who follow the major theater companies say the stock’s rise helped, though it’s hard to know how much.

“While they benefited from the move in the shares, the magnitude is unknown since I’m assuming they had been selling earlier in the week as well,” said B. Riley analyst Eric Wold. “They would need to get authorization for additional sales to benefit from the current stock price.”