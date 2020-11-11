Religious head coverings can stay now in police booking photos

(CNN) -- The New York Police Department will now allow people to wear religious head coverings during booking photos as part of a settlement with several Muslim women who said they were forced to remove their hijabs.
The policy change stems from two separate lawsuits filed in 2018 against the NYPDin which four Muslim women claimed that their civil liberties were violated when they were allegedly forced by officers, some in front of male officers, to take off their hijabs for their booking photos.
The hijab is a religious headscarf donned by Muslim women around the world that covers the wearer's head and neck but not their face. Muslim women who choose to wear the headscarf do not take it off in front of men outside of their immediate families.
The police department's new guidance extends to all religious headwear, including turbans worn by Sikhs and yarmulkes and wigs worn by Orthodox Jews.
Laila Ibrahim, one of the women who brought the suit, was arrested in 2018 and was asked to remove her hijab for the booking photo, but Ibrahim, who speaks limited English, said she tried to explain that she couldn't due to religious restrictions.
Ibrahim told CNN she was denied a request for a translator because it was deemed unnecessary, and an officer then forcefully took off her hijab and took her picture in a public room full of men.
Speaking through a translator, Ibrahim told CNN that said she felt humiliated and frustrated.
"(The) hijab is part of someone's identity," she said. "Without it, I'm missing a part of my skin and body."
Ibrahim said she hopes the department's new policy will mean the NYPD will respect people's right to their religious beliefs and not violate or oppress them.
Change viewed as 'meaningful step'
The NYPD will still remove these religious head coverings temporarily during searches for any weapons and contraband. That removal and search will be conducted in a private area by an officer of the same gender.
For the booking photo, religious headwear can be kept on unless there is reasonable suspicion that the arrestee has a distinguishing feature of investigative value that is not fully visible, such as hair color or birth marks.
Arrestees may also be required to take off their head covering during photos if there is reasonable suspicion the person was not wearing one when the crime took place outside their residence, NYPD spokeswoman Detective Sophia Mason told CNN.
These uncovered photos will be taken in private by an officer of the same gender, Mason said.
Government agencies in New York and elsewhere generally allow people to wear religious head coverings in photographs. Hijabs may be worn in US passport photos, for example, and a majority of states permit religious exceptions for wearing a head covering in driver's license photos, according to the ACLU.
Religious exceptions for booking photos, though, are less common. In June, an 18-year-old Muslim woman arrested during a Black Lives Matter protest in Miami said she was forced to remove her headscarf for a booking photo.
Afaf Nasher, executive director of the New York chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations-New York, said the organization welcomes the NYPD change.
"For Muslim women who wear a hijab, this is a meaningful step in recognizing that they do not lose religious liberty even when detained by police," Nasher said in a statement.
Still, she said, the new policy should not have required two and a half years of litigation.
