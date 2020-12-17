Religious leaders call for global ban on so-called gay conversion therapy

Jayne Ozanne, director of the Global Interfaith Commission on LGBT+ Lives, said the declaration is a landmark.

"We've never had such a powerful, clear and supportive statement from so many leaders," Ozanne told CNN.

She called on politicians to act to ban conversion therapy.

"I do not think that any government can be deaf to the cries of survivors," she said, adding that people are still being traumatized while politicians dally.

"We need to act with some urgency," Ozanne said.

Campaigners also released a video of the declaration, featuring senior religious leaders such as the Right Reverend Paul Bayes, the Bishop of Liverpool.

"For too long, religious teachings have been misused -- and are still being misused -- to cause deep pain and offence to those who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex," said Bayes in the press release.

The commission "aims to provide a strong and authoritative voice amongst those who wish to affirm the sanctity of life and the dignity of all," he added.