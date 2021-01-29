Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene faces mounting calls for repercussions over her words, actions and social media behavior

Michele Exner, a spokesperson for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, called Greene’s comments “deeply disturbing” and said McCarthy plans to have a conversation with Greene.

In November, McCarthy welcomed Greene, along with Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert, another member who has embraced QAnon, to the conference.

“These are new members. Give them an opportunity before you claim what you believe they have done and what they will do,” McCarthy said of Greene and Boebert at the time. “I think it’s fair for all.”

Minority Whip Steve Scalise condemned the comments in a statement. A spokesperson for GOP Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney on Wednesday described the comments as “repugnant” in a statement to CNN.

“She has no plans to resign,” Nick Dyer, a spokesperson for Greene, said in a statement.

Pelosi told reporters Thursday that she is concerned that House Republican leaders are “willing to overlook, ignore those statements.”