Report: Pfizer offered to sell US additional vaccine doses, but administration declined

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Tuesday aimed at prioritizing the shipment of the coronavirus vaccine to Americans before other nations, according to senior administration officials.
The order comes after The New York Times reported Monday that Pfizer had offered to sell the US government additional doses in late summer, but the newspaper said the administration had turned it down. The decision to not purchase more doses mounted administration concerns that Pfizer would be unable to fulfill any additional US order until June because of the company's commitments to other countries.
The signing is slated to take place during a vaccine summit at the White House, with the hope that the order will allay fears that there will not be enough doses of the vaccine to go around after distribution begins.
White House officials described the order as a "reaffirmation of the president's commitment to America first." But on a call with reporters Monday evening, in which administration officials asked not to be identified publicly, the White House did not provide specifics on how the order will do that.
On the Monday evening call, Trump administration officials denied they had turned down an opportunity to buy more doses of the Pfizer vaccine months ago. One senior administration official said the administration is "in the middle of a negotiation right now" and can't speak publicly about the Pfizer talks.
"But we feel absolutely confident" that there will be a "sufficient number of doses to vaccinate all Americans who desire one before the end of the second quarter of 2021," the official said.
The initial US contract, an advance purchase agreement with Pfizer, was signed on July 22, the administration official said. That agreement was for 100 million doses with the option to purchase more. The 100 million doses would be enough to vaccinate 50 million people, because it's a two-dose vaccine.
The administration official said on Monday's call that they are continuing to negotiate with several companies working on COVID-19 vaccines.
Pfizer would not disclose whether a deal for additional doses for the US had fallen through or if any additional orders would be unable to be fulfilled until the summer.
"(The) U.S. government placed an initial order of 100 million doses for Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine and Pfizer is ready to begin shipping initial doses soon after receiving an Emergency Use Authorization from FDA," the company said in a statement. "Any additional doses beyond the 100 million are subject to a separate and mutually-acceptable agreement. The company is not able to comment on any confidential discussions that may be taking place with the U.S. government."
Administration officials on Monday evening's call also confirmed that representatives for Pfizer and Moderna will not attend Tuesday's White House summit, despite being the companies behind the coronavirus vaccines seeking emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration.
White House officials said representatives for the companies won't be there "because the administration felt it was more important for regulators to attend and explain the authorization process to the American people. "
Both companies were involved with "initial discussions" of the planning of the summit, but "there was a change of direction in light of the fact we would have the regulator participating in the event," an official said. — CNN
The news you need to know as you start your day. Includes the top story of the morning and Your Daily 6.