Report: Pfizer offered to sell US additional vaccine doses, but administration declined

"But we feel absolutely confident" that there will be a "sufficient number of doses to vaccinate all Americans who desire one before the end of the second quarter of 2021," the official said.

The initial US contract, an advance purchase agreement with Pfizer, was signed on July 22, the administration official said. That agreement was for 100 million doses with the option to purchase more. The 100 million doses would be enough to vaccinate 50 million people, because it's a two-dose vaccine.

The administration official said on Monday's call that they are continuing to negotiate with several companies working on COVID-19 vaccines.

Pfizer would not disclose whether a deal for additional doses for the US had fallen through or if any additional orders would be unable to be fulfilled until the summer.

"(The) U.S. government placed an initial order of 100 million doses for Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine and Pfizer is ready to begin shipping initial doses soon after receiving an Emergency Use Authorization from FDA," the company said in a statement. "Any additional doses beyond the 100 million are subject to a separate and mutually-acceptable agreement. The company is not able to comment on any confidential discussions that may be taking place with the U.S. government."