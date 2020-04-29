Reporter goes on air with suit coat but no pants

The work from home rules are different than the work from office rules. Most of us have lost count of the days stuck at home, skipping office attire for a more casual feel.
But ABC News reporter Will Reeve skipped something he later would regret: pants.
Reeve appeared Tuesday on "Good Morning America" for a segment about pharmacies using drones to deliver prescriptions to patients.
But at one point, Reeve, who acts as his own cameraman as he broadcasts from home, was positioned so it was quite clear he was dressed in a suit jacket -- but no pants. Viewers quickly took to Twitter to call him out.
"I have ARRIVED," Reeve tweeted back. "In the most hilariously mortifying way possible."
In response to a tweet asking him to put on some pants, Reeve assured everyone he'd been wearing shorts.
The reporter also joked that he won't be getting hired as a camera operator "any time soon."
