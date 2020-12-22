Republican lawmakers who downplayed coronavirus concerns face backlash over early vaccinations

A slate of GOP lawmakers who downplayed different concerns about the coronavirus pandemic or ignored public health advice are now facing a wave of backlash for being among the first to receive a vaccine.
With only limited doses available across the US, members of Congress have been prioritized for inoculation in an effort to maintain governmental continuity on Capitol Hill. But some GOP lawmakers who have publicized their shots — something public health experts have recommended to advertise the vaccine's safety — are fielding fierce disapproval given their past comments downplaying or misrepresenting the virus earlier this year.
This includes Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst, who tweeted Sunday that she had "received the first dose of the #COVID19 vaccine" at the recommendation of the Office of the Attending Physician.
"I encourage all Iowans and Americans to do the same when their time comes," she said. "Thanks to #OperationWarpSpeed and the tireless work of Americans across the country, we are one step closer to defeating this virus."
But her early vaccination drew swift condemnation on social media, with many pointing to comments she had made in September during her successful reelection campaign suggesting that health care workers were inflating COVID-19 death numbers for profit.
One viral tweet from Sawyer Hackett, a senior adviser to former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, followed the format of a popular meme: "How it started/How it's going."
How it started: How it’s going: pic.twitter.com/9yFXKyYNuR— Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) December 21, 2020
Like Ernst, Sen. Lindsey Graham — a close ally of President Donald Trump who has often echoed the President's misleading coronavirus messages — has also faced considerable condemnation for receiving the vaccine.
Sen. Marco Rubio fielded particularly sharp rebukes after tweeting a photo of himself getting the vaccine and noting that he is "so confident" in it that he "decided to take it myself." The Florida Republican, who is 49 years old, spoke at a largely maskless rally for the Georgia US Senate contests last month.
The backlash underscores a larger rift unfolding in Congress about when to receive the vaccine. Some lawmakers in recent days have vowed to wait to get vaccinated until vulnerable groups in the US have a chance to get vaccinated as well.
Their message follows a memo from the Capitol attending physician that said there was a "small vaccine supply" available. Many in Congress are considered vulnerable for Covid-19 complications because of their advanced ages.
Most Americans, however, won't have access for months. — CNN