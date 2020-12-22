Republican lawmakers who downplayed coronavirus concerns face backlash over early vaccinations

A slate of GOP lawmakers who downplayed different concerns about the coronavirus pandemic or ignored public health advice are now facing a wave of backlash for being among the first to receive a vaccine.

With only limited doses available across the US, members of Congress have been prioritized for inoculation in an effort to maintain governmental continuity on Capitol Hill. But some GOP lawmakers who have publicized their shots — something public health experts have recommended to advertise the vaccine's safety — are fielding fierce disapproval given their past comments downplaying or misrepresenting the virus earlier this year.

This includes Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst, who tweeted Sunday that she had "received the first dose of the #COVID19 vaccine" at the recommendation of the Office of the Attending Physician.

"I encourage all Iowans and Americans to do the same when their time comes," she said. "Thanks to #OperationWarpSpeed and the tireless work of Americans across the country, we are one step closer to defeating this virus."

But her early vaccination drew swift condemnation on social media, with many pointing to comments she had made in September during her successful reelection campaign suggesting that health care workers were inflating COVID-19 death numbers for profit.