A group of San Francisco neighbors said they had to do something to make their street safe. Their answer? Some giant rocks.
Fed up with what they see as the city's failure to combat homelessness and rampant drug use, the neighbors had boulders delivered to their sidewalk to block people from pitching tents on their street.
That started a fight that shows the frustration with an unprecedented homelessness crisis in California. Cities are struggling to address the lack of affordable housing and a growing number of homeless encampments that are popping up on city streets, sometimes in neighborhoods.
"Everyone was so desperate that we decided to team up because this was not a tent or two with homeless people," said John, a neighbor who spoke on the condition he only be identified by his first name because of threats residents have received over the boulders. "These were drug dealers in large tents, and people coming in and out, and people not feeling safe walking to their own home at night."
The boulders went up in an alley off Market Street, one of San Francisco's major thoroughfares. They stopped people from putting up tents for a couple of weeks, until homeless advocates learned about them and rolled some into the street.
The city stepped in because they posed a safety hazard, hoisting the giant rocks back onto the sidewalk. But the activists returned, pushing them onto the street again.
The tug-of-war appears to have ended this week after neighbors asked the city to remove the rocks, saying they are being harassed with calls, emails and people shouting threats when they leave their homes.
It shows the clash in California over how to curb a growing crisis. While residents want to protect themselves from drug dealing or other safety issues, advocates say there's nowhere else for people to go who have been squeezed out by rising housing prices and income inequality.
"I believe there has to be a better solution than blocking people from using a public sidewalk," Greg Aherne, who was bringing sandwiches and hygiene kits to the homeless, told the San Francisco Chronicle. "The rocks send the wrong message. But it shows how desperate people are."
In San Francisco, John said that in the last six months, neighbors started reporting dealers armed with knives and guns hiding drugs in planters outside their windows. Their street felt so unsafe that he and his wife would meet their guests at a grocery store nearby and walk them to their house, he said.
John said about 40 neighbors chipped in to buy the boulders after calling the city and police dozens of times. He said they asked the city to remove the rocks after the harassment started.
City workers removed the boulders Monday and are storing them while the neighbors decide what to do, Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru said Tuesday.
"Nobody wants drug dealers across the street from their homes, and the city has a responsibility to partner with neighbors to make sure they have a clean and safe neighborhood," Nuru said.