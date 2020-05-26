Risks complicate reopenings as WHO warns 1st wave not over

BANGKOK — The risks of reigniting coronavirus outbreaks are complicating efforts to fend off further misery for the many millions who have lost jobs, with a top health expert warning that the world is still in the midst of a "first wave" of the pandemic.
"Right now, we're not in the second wave. We're right in the middle of the first wave globally," said Dr. Mike Ryan, a World Health Organization executive director.
"We're still very much in a phase where the disease is actually on the way up," Ryan told reporters, pointing to South America, South Asia and other areas where the number of infections is still on the rise.
Mindful of the risks, Americans settled for small processions and online tributes instead of parades Monday as they observed Memorial Day in the shadow of the pandemic.
A U.S. travel ban was due to take effect Tuesday for foreigners coming from Brazil, where the virus is raging through communities with no signs of abating. The ban, originally to take effect Thursday, was moved up. It does not apply to U.S. citizens.
Underscoring the challenge of containing outbreaks of a virus for which there is not yet a vaccine or proven treatment, India reported a record single-day jump in new cases for the seventh straight day. The country reported 6,535 new infections on Tuesday, raising its total to 145,380, including 4,167 deaths.
Most of India's cases are concentrated in the western states of Maharashtra, home to the financial hub Mumbai, and Gujarat. The numbers have also climbed in some of India's poorest states in the east as migrant workers stranded by lockdowns have returned to their native villages from India's largest cities.
India has nonetheless been easing restrictions. Domestic flights resumed on Monday after a two-month hiatus, though at only a fraction of normal traffic levels.
Australia's prime minister said that international travel could resume with New Zealand before Australians are allowed to fly interstate if cautious state leaders refuse to reopen their borders.
Tests by a U.S. biotechnology company, Novavax, have begun in Australia with hopes of releasing a proven vaccine this year. A Novavax executive said 131 volunteers were getting injections in the first phase of the trial to test the vaccine's safety and effectiveness.
Novovax expects the results of the Australian trial to be known in July.
Some restrictions on public gatherings, shorter hours for many businesses and other precautions are still in place in most countries.
South Korea on Tuesday began requiring people to wear masks on public transit and while using taxis. The country, once a major epicenter of outbreaks, is tracing dozens of infections linked to nightclubs and other entertainment venues as it prepares for 2.4 million students to return to school on Wednesday. People in South Korea, like in much of Asia, have generally been wearing masks in public settings anyway, without reports of any major disruptions.
Despite hopes that the so-called "first wave" of the pandemic may be waning, Ryan, the WHO official, warned that future "spikes" of outbreaks may mean the first wave is not over.
The smaller, more subdued Memorial Day ceremonies in the U.S. honored the nation's military dead and also remembered those lost to the virus.
President Donald Trump laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Virginia, while presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, wearing a black mask, made his first public appearance in two months to lay a wreath at a cemetery near his home.
On the weekend marking the unofficial start of summer, authorities warned people heading to beaches, parks or backyard barbecues to heed social-distancing rules to avoid a resurgence of the disease that has infected 5.4 million people worldwide and killed over 345,000, including nearly 100,000 Americans, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
