RNC chair tries to convince Republicans to vote in Georgia's runoff elections

At a Saturday campaign stop in Marietta, Georgia, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel attempted to persuade Republicans to vote in the Georgia Senate runoff elections, even as voters expressed ambivalence about expanding "money and work when it's already decided."

Incumbent Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are facing tough reelection battles in two January runoff elections that could determine control of the US Senate.

"It's not decided. This is the key — it's not decided," McDaniel told a fiery crowd of Republicans who turned the RNC chair's meet-and-greet session Saturday into a public airing of grievances surrounding the Nov. 3 election.

"So if you lose your faith and you don't vote and people walk away — that will decide it," McDaniel said.

Over the course of the 20-minute event on Saturday, McDaniel fielded questions from Republicans based on a series of false claims from Trump surrounding the certified election results in Georgia, including at least one voter who alleged voting machines changed votes cast in favor of the President.

"We didn't see that in the audit, so we've got to just ... That evidence we haven't seen, so we'll have to wait and see," she said.