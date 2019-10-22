SACRAMENTO, Calif. — You may not be a fan of putting the animal you accidentally ran over earlier on your dinner table, but many states allow you to do so.
California may be the latest.
Senate Bill 395 was among a handful of other bills Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law last week and opens the door for a killed-turned-grilled kind of dinner.
The bill, brought forth by Sen. Bob Archuleta, authorizes the state's Fish and Game Commission to develop a pilot program which, through the help of an online portal, would issue free permits to anyone who wants to take the animal they killed on the road home to eat.
To get permits, residents would have to record in the portal " the location, type, and description of the animal salvaged, the date and time of salvage, the basic characteristics of the incident and a description of the vehicle involved... and the destination where the carcass will be transported," the legislation says.
That will apply to deer, elk, pronghorn antelopes and wild pigs.
More than 20,000 deer alone are hit on California roadways each year, the bill says.
"This potentially translates into hundreds of thousands of pounds of healthy meet that could be used to feed those in need."
The commission can only start creating the pilot program -- which would cover limited areas of the state -- once they receive funding from the legislature.
The legislation merely gives the commission authority to create the pilot program and once created, it would cover a maximum of three areas identified as having a high number of vehicle-animal collisions.
They'll have until January 1, 2022 to create it, if they receive funds.
The purpose of the program?
Archuleta says the law would help the California Department of Transportation and the Department of Fish and Wildlife "identify where roadway defenses can be enhanced and where future wildlife highway over-crossings should be located."
Once this experimental program concludes, the bill says, officials will report to the commission the number of collisions during a certain time period, barriers to their collection of data and whether it's possible to make the system state-wide, as well as the estimated costs.