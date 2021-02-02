Rochester police officers handcuff and pepper-spray a 9-year-old girl

CNN has not been able to verify the race of the 9-year-old with authorities or family members.

At a news conference on Sunday, Interim Rochester Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan said that the police's treatment of the girl was not acceptable.

"I'm not going to stand here and tell you that for a 9-year-old to have to be pepper-sprayed is OK. It's not," she said. "I don't see that as who we are as a department, and we're going to do the work we have to do to ensure that these kinds of things don't happen."

Warren said the girl reminded her of her own young daughter.

"I have a 10-year-old daughter. So she's a child; she's a baby. And I can tell you that this video, as a mother, is not anything that you want to see. It's not," Warren said. "We have to understand compassion, empathy. When you have a child that is suffering in this way, and calling out for her dad, I saw my baby's face in her face."

When the officers were called to the home on Jan. 29, they were told the girl was "suicidal" and that she had "indicated that she wanted to kill herself and she wanted to kill her mom," the deputy chief explained.