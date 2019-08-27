Three people were injured when a "substantial" piece of rock fell in Zion National Park.
The rockfall happened Saturday evening near the Weeping Rock Shuttle Stop, and it also stranded several others. One person was taken to a hospital by park ambulance.
The National Park Service said the rock broke off Cable Mountain, about an hour east of St. George in the state's southwest corner, and fell about 3,000 feet.
Shuttles were stopped for around 90 minutes following the rockfall that showered visitors with rocks, branches and a plume of dust and sand.
Some visitors on the Weeping Rock Trail were temporarily stranded by the rockfall but were able to self-rescue.
A 14-year old girl was killed by a falling rocks in Montana's Glacier National Park earlier this month.
The rocks struck the top of a vehicle near the East Tunnel of the popular and mountainous Going-to-the-Sun Road, killing the teen and injuring her parents and two other children in the car.