Rose Bowl won't be played in the Rose Bowl

The 2021 College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl is relocating to Texas.

The Tournament of Roses announced on Saturday the game will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in a move that would allow some family and friends of participants to attend the game. The Tournament of Roses was rebuffed in its two appeals to state health officials to allow 400-500 spectators in the 95,000-seat stadium for the Jan. 1 game.

The idea of keeping the game in Pasadena lost steam after the failed appeals, according to individuals familiar with the discussions.

“We know that the decision was not an easy one to make,” said David Eads, Tournament of Roses CEO and Executive Director, in a statement. “While we remain confident that a game could have been played at the Rose Bowl Stadium, as evident in the other collegiate and professional games taking place in the region, the projection of COVID-19 cases in the region has continued on an upward trend.”

ESPN announced this week that Capital One will be the game’s new presenting sponsor. It remains unclear if the game will be called the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One since the official name of the game is co-owned by the Tournament of Roses and the city of Pasadena.