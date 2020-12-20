 Skip to main content
Rose Bowl won't be played in the Rose Bowl
CFP semifinal moved from Rose Bowl to AT&T Stadium in Texas

FILE - This Jan. 2, 2017, file pool photo, shows an aerial view of the empty Rose Bowl stadium before to the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game between Southern California and Penn State in Pasadena, Calif. The Rose Bowl was denied a special exemption from the state of California to allow a few hundred fans to attend the College Football Playoff semifinal on Jan. 1, putting the game staying in Pasadena in serious doubt. A person involved with organizing the game told The Associated Press the Tournament of Roses' request was denied earlier this week. (The Tournament of Roses via AP, Pool, File)

The 2021 College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl is relocating to Texas.

The Tournament of Roses announced on Saturday the game will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in a move that would allow some family and friends of participants to attend the game. The Tournament of Roses was rebuffed in its two appeals to state health officials to allow 400-500 spectators in the 95,000-seat stadium for the Jan. 1 game.

The idea of keeping the game in Pasadena lost steam after the failed appeals, according to individuals familiar with the discussions.

“We know that the decision was not an easy one to make,” said David Eads, Tournament of Roses CEO and Executive Director, in a statement. “While we remain confident that a game could have been played at the Rose Bowl Stadium, as evident in the other collegiate and professional games taking place in the region, the projection of COVID-19 cases in the region has continued on an upward trend.”

ESPN announced this week that Capital One will be the game’s new presenting sponsor. It remains unclear if the game will be called the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One since the official name of the game is co-owned by the Tournament of Roses and the city of Pasadena.

Tournament of Roses officials made a concerted effort for family and friends to attend the game, but received a two-page letter from the state Thursday night denying the latest appeal.

Possible participants in the game are Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Texas A&M. The matchup announcement will be made Sunday.

