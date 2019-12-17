Audiences rose to their feet giving the latest "Star Wars" film a standing ovation after the credits rolled at the ending of the franchise's third trilogy.
Cheers often erupted with enthusiasm throughout while viewing "The Rise of Skywalker" on Monday night. After the screening, the film was met with a slew of positive reviews after director J.J. Abrams told the audience before the film played that he was "mostly terrified" to show the movie, which ran for nearly 2 ½ hours.
Seated in the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood were Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker, and director Steven Spielberg, who Abrams specifically thanked.
Comedian-actor Seth Green, who attended the world premiere with his wife, Clare Grant, said he enjoyed watching how the latest film closed the final chapter of the Skywalker saga.
"I loved it," Green said. "I'm going to be unpacking this for a while. It's dense, it's deep, it's full of awesome stuff. To me, it's a satisfying finale of this saga."
Fans turned the premiere into a living tribute to various eras of the space epic franchise, with some dressing up like Hamill's Luke and Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia from the 1977 original film with others opting for the look of the characters' mother, Queen Amidala, and many donning the armor of Stormtroopers, bounty hunters and Darth Vader.
Attendees were treated to a blue carpet spectacle that included appearances by the droids C-3PO and R2-D2, and Chewbacca stepping out of a black sport utility vehicle and posing for photographers with long arms stretched in the air.
Guests included Harrison Ford and actors made famous by the newest trilogy: Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac and Kelly Marie Tran.
The premiere was the first time anyone outside a select group saw the ninth film in the core "Star Wars" story. "Rise of Skywalker" arrives in theaters Friday. Attendees had a chance to walk past an exhibit lined with numerous photos from previous films including a portrait with the late Fisher and her daughter Billie Lourd, another photo with Mark Hamill hugging Fisher and several Stormtrooper uniforms.
Few films have captured the popular imagination like 1977's "Star Wars," which has sparked three film trilogies, TV shows, toys and more. "The Rise of Skywalker" is one of the year's most-anticipated releases, in part because filmmakers have promised a conclusion to the story of the Skywalker clan that includes Luke, Leia and their father Anakin, who became Darth Vader.
Disney paid more than $4 billion to acquire the "Star Wars" franchise in 2012 and the recent trilogy started by Abrams in 2015 with "The Force Awakens." While it returned beloved characters from the original trilogy to the big screen for the first time since 1983, the story has focused on a new generation of characters played by Ridley, Adam Driver, Boyega and others.
Fans remain divided on 2017's "The Last Jedi," which showed a late-in-life Skywalker as a bitter recluse who cut himself off from his friends and broader conflicts embroiling the fictional far, far away galaxy.
The best of science fiction
Forget Christmas movies and Oscar dramas. The holiday box office belongs to science fiction films.
Entertainment data site PrettyFamous looked at all science fiction movies with over 10,000 IMDb votes and ranked them on their Smart Rating — a score out of 100 that takes into account a movie's IMDb rating, Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer and Audience Score, Gracenote rating, Metacritic Metascore and the inflation-adjusted U.S. box office gross. In the event of a tie, movies with the higher box office gross were favored.
The ranking features historic classics like 1927's "Metropolis," as well as modern greats like "Gravity." While you've probably seen "Star Wars" a million times, there are lesser-known gems like "Solaris" and "Children of Men" to satisfy your sci-fi craving.
Note: Movie descriptions are sourced (with minor edits) from Gracenote. Only movies released before 2018 were considered.
#30. "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind"
Smart Rating: 92.89
Release Year: 2004
Starring: Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet, Kirsten Dunst
A doctor's invention allows a couple (Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet) to erase the memories of their tumultuous relationship.
#29. "The Thing"
Smart Rating: 92.99
Release Year: 1982
Starring: Kurt Russell, A. Wilford Brimley, T.K. Carter
Antarctic outpost men (Kurt Russell, A. Wilford Brimley, T.K. Carter) fight a slimy alien able to assume the form of life it engulfs.
#28. "The Trial"
Smart Rating: 93.07
Release Year: 1963
Starring: Anthony Perkins, Jeanne Moreau, Romy Schneider
Kafka's innocent Joseph K. (Anthony Perkins) is arrested and held by ominous police but never told why.
#27. "Seconds"
Smart Rating: 93.07
Release Year: 1966
Starring: Rock Hudson, Salome Jens, John Randolph
A sinister company turns a plain client (John Randolph) into a tall, dark and handsome Malibu artist (Rock Hudson).
#26. "Superman: The Movie"
Smart Rating: 93.19
Release Year: 1978
Starring: Christopher Reeve, Gene Hackman, Marlon Brando
Jor-El (Marlon Brando) of Krypton sends his baby to Earth, where he grows up as Clark Kent (Christopher Reeve) and works at the Daily Planet.
#25. "Planet of the Apes"
Smart Rating: 93.35
Release Year: 1968
Starring: Charlton Heston, Roddy McDowall, Kim Hunter
An astronaut (Charlton Heston) and his team crash on a world ruled by intelligent, talking simians who treat humans like animals.
#24. "Marvel's The Avengers"
Smart Rating: 93.35
Release Year: 2012
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo
S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) recruits a team of superheroes to pull the world back from the brink of disaster when an unexpected enemy threatens global security.
#23. "Jurassic Park"
Smart Rating: 93.37
Release Year: 1993
Starring: Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum
An entrepreneur invites scientists (Sam Neill, Laura Dern), a mathematics theorist (Jeff Goldblum) and others to his jungle theme park featuring dinosaurs regenerated from DNA.
#22. "Children of Men"
Smart Rating: 93.47
Release Year: 2006
Starring: Clive Owen, Julianne Moore, Michael Caine
When infertility threatens mankind with extinction, a disillusioned bureaucrat (Clive Owen) becomes the unlikely champion in the fight for the survival of Earth's population.
#21. "The Day the Earth Stood Still"
Smart Rating: 93.64
Release Year: 1951
Starring: Michael Rennie, Patricia Neal, Hugh Marlowe
Klaatu (Michael Rennie) and his guardian robot, Gort, come from afar to warn Earth about nuclear war.
#20. "Inception"
Smart Rating: 93.67
Release Year: 2010
Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ellen Page
A thief (Leonardo DiCaprio) who enters people's dreams and steals their secrets gets a shot at redemption when he is given the dangerous task of planting an idea in someone's subconscious.
#19. "Forbidden Planet"
Smart Rating: 93.93
Release Year: 1956
Starring: Walter Pidgeon, Anne Francis, Leslie Nielsen
An astronaut (Leslie Nielsen) and crew land on Altair-4 in 2200 and find a mad doctor (Walter Pidgeon), his daughter (Anne Francis) and Robby the robot.
#18. "Invasion of the Body Snatchers"
Smart Rating: 94.01
Release Year: 1956
Starring: Kevin McCarthy, Dana Wynter, Carolyn Jones
A couple (Kevin McCarthy, Dana Wynter) discover that plant pods from space are replacing ordinary citizens.
#17. "The Martian"
Smart Rating: 94.04
Release Year: 2015
Starring: Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain, Kristen Wiig
Left behind by his crew, a stranded astronaut (Matt Damon) must find a way to survive on Mars, while NASA and a team of international scientists work tirelessly to bring him home.
#16. "The Invisible Man"
Smart Rating: 94.07
Release Year: 1933
Starring: Claude Rains, Gloria Stuart, Henry Travers
A scientist finds a way of becoming invisible, but in doing so, he becomes murderously insane.
#15. "Close Encounters of the Third Kind"
Smart Rating: 94.47
Release Year: 1977
Starring: Richard Dreyfuss, François Truffaut, Teri Garr
An Indiana lineman (Richard Dreyfuss) and other UFO-sighters, beleaguered by earlier incidents, finally have documented contact with space aliens.
#14. "Blade Runner"
Smart Rating: 94.6
Release Year: 1982
Starring: Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer, Sean Young
A specialized detective (Harrison Ford) in 2019 Los Angeles receives an order to terminate obsolete android slaves (Rutger Hauer, Sean Young).
#13. "Terminator 2: Judgment Day"
Smart Rating: 94.64
Release Year: 1991
Starring: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Edward Furlong
Two cyborgs from the future battle over the life of a teen (Edward Furlong) who will someday lead humanity against the machines.
#12. "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial"
Smart Rating: 94.77
Release Year: 1982
Starring: Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace, Peter Coyote
A boy's close encounter with an alien stranded on Earth leads to a unique friendship in Steven Spielberg's Oscar-winning film.
#11. "The Terminator"
Smart Rating: 94.93
Release Year: 1984
Starring: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Michael Biehn
A cyborg (Arnold Schwarzenegger) from the future arrives in 20th-century Los Angeles to kill the woman (Linda Hamilton) who will give birth to mankind's post-apocalyptic savior.
#10. "Star Wars: The Force Awakens"
Smart Rating: 94.96
Release Year: 2015
Starring: Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher
Thirty years after the defeat of the Galactic Empire, Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and his young allies face a new threat from the evil Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and the First Order.
#9. "2001: A Space Odyssey"
Smart Rating: 95.05
Release Year: 1968
Starring: Keir Dullea, Gary Lockwood, William Sylvester
Supercomputer HAL 9000 guides astronauts (Keir Dullea, Gary Lockwood, William Sylvester) on a trip to find the origins of humans.
#8. "Gravity"
Smart Rating: 95.14
Release Year: 2013
Starring: Sandra Bullock, George Clooney
The destruction of their shuttle leaves two astronauts (Sandra Bullock, George Clooney) stranded in space with no hope of rescue.
#7. "Solaris"
Smart Rating: 95.4
Release Year: 1972
Starring: Donatas Banionis, Natalya Bondarchuk, Jüri Järvet
A psychologist is sent to a station orbiting a distant planet in order to discover what has caused the crew to go insane.
#6. "Alien"
Smart Rating: 95.94
Release Year: 1979
Starring: Tom Skerritt, Sigourney Weaver, John Hurt
Crewmembers (Tom Skerritt, Sigourney Weaver) aboard an interstellar freighter encounter a merciless monster that crawls around their ship's dark corridors and service ducts as it kills them one by one.
#5. "Aliens"
Smart Rating: 96.29
Release Year: 1986
Starring: Sigourney Weaver, Carrie Henn, Michael Biehn
On planet LV-426, Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) and a dwindling number of Marines battle an almost-unstoppable army of monstrous predators which wiped out an entire colony of humans, save for one little girl (Carrie Henn).
#4. "Back to the Future"
Smart Rating: 96.37
Release Year: 1985
Starring: Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Crispin Glover
A teen (Michael J. Fox) takes a crackpot's (Christopher Lloyd) DeLorean time machine to 1955 and sees his parents in high school.
#3. "WALL-E"
Smart Rating: 96.38
Release Year: 2008
Starring: Fred Willard
After years of tidying up an Earth devoid of humanity, a robot janitor (Ben Burtt) meets a mechanical scout and chases her across the galaxy.
#2. "Metropolis"
Smart Rating: 97.17
Release Year: 1927
Starring: Brigitte Helm, Alfred Abel, Gustav Fröhlich
An industrialist (Alfred Abel) rules a 21st-century city where the rich play above and slaves toil below.
#1. "Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope"
Smart Rating: 98.86
Release Year: 1977
Starring: Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher
Robots and other allies help a youth (Mark Hamill) and a space jockey (Harrison Ford) rescue a rebel princess (Carrie Fisher) and battle dark forces bent on intergalactic rule.