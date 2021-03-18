Russia reacts angrily after Biden calls Putin a 'killer'

The Kremlin has reacted angrily to US President Joe Biden's remarks that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is "a killer," calling the comment unprecedented and describing the relationship between the two countries as "very bad."

In an interview with ABC that aired Wednesday, Biden said Putin "will pay a price" for his efforts to undermine the 2020 US election following a landmark American intelligence assessment that found the Russian government meddled in the 2020 election with the aim of "denigrating" Biden's candidacy.

When interviewer George Stephanopoulos asked Biden if he thought Putin was "a killer," the President said, "Mhmm. I do."

Responding to the comments, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday that "there hasn't been anything like this in history."

He said it was clear that Biden "definitely does not want to improve relations" with Russia and that the relationship between the two countries is "very bad." When asked how it can affect relations, Peskov said "it is absolutely clear how," but refused to elaborate.

"These are very bad statements by the president of the United States. He definitely does not want to improve relations with us, and we will continue to proceed from this," Peskov said.