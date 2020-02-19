Sacks of snakes being dumped outside fire station

First it was a bag of 13 pythons. The latest haul was 16 corn snakes and a python - left in a pillowcase outside a fire station in the United Kingdom.
The snakes were found Sunday in a bin behind Farringdon Fire Station in Sunderland, northeast England, according to a statement from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA).
The 16 snakes were taken to the vets and found to be in fairly good condition despite their ordeal, according to RSPCA inspector Heidi Cleaver.
The inspector said she "couldn't believe" more snakes had been found in the "exact same spot" as the 13 royal pythons who were discovered on Thursday. One of the snakes found last week has since died.
"We were in the midst of Storm Dennis at the weekend when these snakes, who need heat and light in order to survive, were left outside in the cold with just a pillowcase to contain them," said Cleaver.
"It would have been very stressful for the snakes to be in such close proximity to each other as well."
The UK was battered by heavy rain and strong winds during Storm Dennis over the weekend, leading to severe flooding in some areas.
The RSPCA has appealed for information about the mystery surrounding the snakes being repeatedly dumped in the area.
Snakes can't maintain their body temperature by themselves and rely on their environment to do so.
If the reptiles get too cold they may be unable to feed or move as normal, and their immune system may cease to function properly, leaving them vulnerable to disease.
