San Diego Zoo Safari Park gorillas test positive for COVID-19

Staffers noticed that some of the gorillas seemed a bit slower-moving than usual and were sneezing and huffing a bit as they breathed. So they collected fecal samples and tested them for the coronavirus. On Friday, they got back a positive result that they confirmed Monday morning with the help of a veterinary lab run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

For the moment, the plan is to closely monitor the gorillas and make sure they are eating and drinking enough to recover on their own.

“They’re quite resilient because they have to be,” Peterson said. “In their natural setting, they need to keep moving and be very alert.”

But, she adds, the park’s veterinary team is talking with physicians across the county about potential treatment options.

Both the Zoo and Safari Park are closed to the public, but employees still come in to care for the 6,500 animal species at both facilities. The two parks routinely check employee temperatures and have staff fill out questionnaires about possible COVID-19 exposure each day.

Peterson says the Safari Park plans to get even stricter with its protocols. Staff who enter the gorilla enclosure will now wear a pair of disposable overalls over their work clothes. Keepers who already had to wear masks now must also wear eye protection.