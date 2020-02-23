Sanders wins Nevada caucuses, takes national Democratic lead

Bernie Sanders' victory in Nevada’s presidential caucuses cemented his status as the Democrats' national front-runner.
The win also escalates tensions over whether he’s too liberal to defeat President Donald Trump.
As Sanders celebrated Saturday night, Joe Biden was in second place with votes still being counted. Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren trailed further behind. They were all seeking any possible momentum heading into next-up South Carolina and then Super Tuesday on March 3.
Nevada's caucuses were the first chance for White House hopefuls to demonstrate appeal to a diverse group of voters in a state far more representative of the country as a whole than Iowa and New Hampshire. Sanders, a 78-year Vermont senator and self-described democratic socialist, won by rallying his fiercely loyal base and tapping into support from Nevada’s large Latino community.
But for all the energy and attention devoted to the first three states, they award only a tiny fraction of the delegates needed to capture the nomination. After South Carolina, the contest becomes national in scope, putting a premium on candidates who have the resources to compete in states as large as California and Texas.
Meanwhile, Trump gloated on social media, continuing his weeks-long push to sow discord between Sanders and his Democratic rivals.
Looks like Crazy Bernie is doing well in the Great State of Nevada. Biden & the rest look weak, & no way Mini Mike can restart his campaign after the worst debate performance in the history of Presidential Debates. Congratulations Bernie, & don’t let them take it away from you!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2020
— THE ASSOCIATED PRESS