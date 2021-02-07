'Saturday Night Live' takes on the Super Bowl

Sunday is an unofficial holiday in the US as the NFL kicks off the Super Bowl, and "Saturday Night Live" had plenty to say about it.

The NBC variety show opened up Saturday's episode mocking the CBS Super Bowl pre-game show with Kenan Thompson playing CBS Sports anchor, James Brown.

"Hello! Welcome to the Super Bowl — four hours of television for 11 minutes of action," Thompson's Brown said. "I am James 'No, Not That One' Brown."

Thompson mentioned that this season has been anything but normal thanks to the pandemic, as well as racial and political divisions.

"But today we come together in a spirit of unity to watch football," he said. "And murder billions of chickens for their delicious wings."

The crew also mentioned that the ads for Sunday's game almost brought them to tears.

"SNL" showed a fake ad for Cheez-Its that featured images of historical figures fighting injustice. The ad ended with the tag-line: "Cheez-Its, historically delicious."

That was followed by a fake ad "to balance out the progressive ads" from Papa John's. It showed off Papa John's pizza alongside conspiracy theories and ended with the announcer saying "stop by with your Q-pon today."