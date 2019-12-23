Saudi sentences 5 to death for murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Saudi Arabia sentenced five people to death on Monday for the killing of Washington Post columnist and royal family critic Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul last year by a team of Saudi agents.
The killing of Khashoggi stunned the international community and also many Saudi citizens, who were deeply shocked that a Saudi national could be killed by 15 government agents inside one of the kingdom's consulates.
Another three people were sentenced to prison for a combined 24 years, according to a statement read by the attorney general's office on Saudi state TV. No individual breakdown for the sentencing was given.
In total, 11 people were on trial in Saudi Arabia for the killing, but the government has not made their names public. All can appeal the preliminary verdicts.
While the case in Saudi Arabia has largely concluded, questions still linger in the international court of public opinion about Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's culpability in the slaying.
Khashoggi had walked into his country's consulate in Istanbul for a scheduled appointment to pick up documents that would allow him to marry his Turkish fiance. He never walked out and his body has not been found.
The Oct. 2, 2018 slaying brought into sharp focus the very concerns over human rights that Khashoggi had spent the last year of his life in exile in the U.S. writing about in columns for The Washington Post — and the reason he may have been targeted.
At a time when Prince Mohammed's social reforms were being widely hailed in the West, Khashoggi's columns criticized the parallel crackdown on dissent the prince was overseeing.
In Washington, Congress has said it believes Prince Mohammed is "responsible for the murder," despite Saudi insistence he had no involvement in the operation, which involved several agents who worked directly for the 34-year-old prince.
President Donald Trump has condemned the killing but he's stood by the crown prince and defended U.S.-Saudi ties. Washington has sanctioned 17 Saudis suspected of being involved, though not Prince Mohammed.
Among those sanctioned is Saud al-Qahtani, a hawkish former adviser to the crown prince whom the Saudi attorney general's office said Monday had no proven involvement in the killing.
