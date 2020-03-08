Saudis' arrest of 2 princes called a warning to royal family

In Saudi Arabia, two princes were arrested last week.
Two people close to the royal family said Saturday that the princes were arrested for not supporting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has consolidated control of all major levers of power inside the kingdom with the support of his father, King Salman.
The king's younger and beloved brother, Prince Ahmed bin Abdelaziz, and the king's nephew and former counterterrorism czar, Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, were arrested after what one person in Saudi Arabia with knowledge of the arrests described as an accumulation of behavior that was provocative to leadership.
The source added that the arrests sent a message to anyone in the royal family feeling disenfranchised: Stop grumbling and toe the line, because if Prince Ahmed can be arrested, any prince can and will be. Prince Ahmed was seen as a person who royals could look to when feeling vexed with the crown prince's grip on power, the person said.
There has been no official comment from Saudi authorities on the arrests. — THE ASSOCIATED PRESS