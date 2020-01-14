School reinstates 'Redmen' mascot after removing it as racist

Less than a year after voting to remove the name of a school mascot that some Native Americans found racist, the school board of a small Connecticut town has voted to reinstate it.
The Redmen, who became the Redhawks in the fall, will now be known as the Redmen again. The decision follows the election of a majority Republican school board in Killingly, Connecticut, a town of about 17,000 in northeast Connecticut. The board had previously been majority Democrat.
Republicans in a November election ran largely on the platform of bringing the Redmen mascot back to Killingly High School, board members said.
A school poll showed that a majority of students wanted to keep the Redmen mascot, while most staff at Killingly wanted to replace it, board members and the school's athletic director told CNN.
Some Native Americans have said using the name Redmen as a school mascot at Killingly is without a doubt racist.
"We're at a time where our ancestors' pain and decimation are fantasized, rebranded and commercialized," Angelina Casanova-Bell, national legislative affairs manager for the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation located in southeastern Connecticut, told CNN.
Her tribe, along with other local Native American groups, have issued various statements condemning Killingly's use of the mascot, so tribal members were surprised to hear that the Redmen mascot was reinstated, she said. "We often hear from people, especially at high schools that use Native themed mascots, that it evokes some sense of nostalgia from their days in high school, but we don't feel honored by it," Casanova-Bell said. "It disregards our personhood. There's this idea that Native Americans aren't real, that we don't exist, and we do."
Backing the reinstatement of the Redman name was Raymond Wood II, a Native American member of the Nipmuck tribe in Connecticut and Republican town councilman.
He said he views the Redmen school mascot as a strong symbol of his own Native American heritage -- and is happy to see it displayed across the school and the town.
Not all supporters of the football team agree with Wood. Kevin Marcoux, the director of athletics at Killingly High School, said at a December Board of Education meeting that "the rest of the state is wondering what is wrong with Killingly," according to a written version of his statement, which he provided to CNN. At the December meeting, Marcoux said that reinstating the mascot would only embroil the school in more negative press and make it hard for him to recruit new students.
Republican members who voted in favor of reinstating the Redmen title told CNN that they wanted to represent the majority opinion for the town.
"The people were ignored," said newly elected school board member Jason Muscara, referencing the school's earlier name change to Redhawks. He cast one of the votes in the 5-4 vote last week. Muscara said that images of the Redmen mascot -- a Native American with a headdress -- are portrayed on the sports teams' jerseys and throughout the school.